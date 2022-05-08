LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $8.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 417,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $228.81. The company has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $10,923,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LendingTree by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

