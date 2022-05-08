LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $8.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 417,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $228.81. The company has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $10,923,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LendingTree by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
