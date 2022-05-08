Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LESL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 231,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.