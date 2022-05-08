Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 481,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 177,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

