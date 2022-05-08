Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,615. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

