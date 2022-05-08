LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

LG Display stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 1,739.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in LG Display by 155.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 50.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

