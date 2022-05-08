LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
LG Display stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s payout ratio is 11.38%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 1,739.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in LG Display by 155.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 50.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.