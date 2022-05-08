Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Li Auto stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.40 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $12,519,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

