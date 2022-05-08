Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

LBRT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

