Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 58,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Lifetime Brands (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.