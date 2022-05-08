Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) to report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

LECO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 300,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

