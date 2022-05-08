LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.