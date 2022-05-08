LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RAMP opened at $27.74 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

