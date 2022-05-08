loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.81 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $858,000 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

