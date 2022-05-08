LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

