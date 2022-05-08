Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down 0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,371,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 35.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lucid Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

