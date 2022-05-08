Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,242. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and have sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

