Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of M traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

