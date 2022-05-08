Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $137.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.