MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 3,991,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,345. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 420,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.