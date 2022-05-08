Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MFC stock opened at C$24.96 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$48.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

