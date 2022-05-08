Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 8,406,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,346. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

