Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY22 guidance to $1.74-1.90 EPS.

MRVI stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $32.37. 4,719,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

