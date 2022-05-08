MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $3.70 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
