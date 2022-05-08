Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $12.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Matterport has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

