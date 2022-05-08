Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Matterport has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

