Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 377.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

