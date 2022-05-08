Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Comparison

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.37% 3.07% Upstart 15.96% 21.33% 11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 1 3 9 0 2.62

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.42%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $187.23, indicating a potential upside of 123.19%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.09 $54.11 million $2.22 3.67 Upstart $848.59 million 8.37 $135.44 million $1.41 59.50

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

