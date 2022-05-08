MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
MediciNova stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.16.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.