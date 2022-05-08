MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.