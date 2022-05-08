MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.33 on Friday, reaching $927.55. 1,179,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,840. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,086.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 261,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,983,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

