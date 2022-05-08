Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 8.93 -$1.65 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 1.37 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -402.60

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.