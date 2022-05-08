Mercury Financing Corp. Sells 239,229 Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 239,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$113,538.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,654,771 shares in the company, valued at C$14,074,154.32.
Shares of Arianne Phosphate stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 241,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.26.
