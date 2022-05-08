Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Financial Review

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meta Materials and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Netlist’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 81.67 -$91.00 million N/A N/A Netlist $142.35 million 9.43 $4.83 million $0.01 578.58

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

