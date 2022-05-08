MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. MetLife posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.43. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,424. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 62.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 21.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

