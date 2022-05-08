Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 423,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

