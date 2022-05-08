Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS.
Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 423,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65.
MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
