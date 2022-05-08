Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) vs. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Critical Survey

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -218.74% -171.16% -59.95% NextCure N/A -29.57% -28.41%

87.7% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of NextCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and NextCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $19.14 million 41.99 -$83.99 million ($2.26) -11.18 NextCure $22.38 million 4.71 -$69.39 million ($2.65) -1.43

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and NextCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 98.73%. NextCure has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.37%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. It also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4; and NC525, a novel LAIR-1 antibody which is in Preclinical trails that targets acute myeloid leukemia, blast cells, and leukemic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

