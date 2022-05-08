Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.53. Moderna has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

