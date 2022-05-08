Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $444.94 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

