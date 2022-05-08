Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Critical Analysis

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 0.85 -$28.89 million N/A N/A Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.09 $614.89 million $0.28 29.17

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Nippon Paint 6.77% 7.10% 3.47%

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers. The company also provides carbon brushes and collectors, brush holders, power slip rings, terminal blocks, diagnostic equipment, carbon current collection strips, shaft grounding rings, and linear transfer systems. In addition, the company offers components, ceramic cores, ceramic to metal brazed/metallized assemblies, and mass spectrometry components; and wax injection, ceramic injection molded products, extruded, laser, machinable glass ceramic, semiconductor, and zirconia products, as well as tubes, laboratory porcelain products, and kiln furniture under the Haldenwanger name. The company serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, other European countries, other North American countries, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Paint (Get Rating)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

