MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €212.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €212.00 ($223.16) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($204.21) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th.

ETR MTX opened at €188.80 ($198.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($236.74). The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of €199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

