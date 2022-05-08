Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

MBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.77. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 705,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

