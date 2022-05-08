Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.
Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 958,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,432. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.