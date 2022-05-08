NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,297. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

