Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

