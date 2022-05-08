Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

