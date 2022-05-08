NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head to Head Contrast

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 6.25% 0.56% 0.42% Weyerhaeuser 24.96% 27.03% 15.97%

82.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NETSTREIT pays out 889.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $59.14 million 16.93 $3.05 million $0.09 232.25 Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.93 $2.61 billion $3.59 11.18

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 2 1 2.80

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.17%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.64%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

