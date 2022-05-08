New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,390. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.