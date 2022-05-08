nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 394,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,193. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.