Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Noah by 0.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Noah by 24.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. Noah has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.