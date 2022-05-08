Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

