North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$301,180.26.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

TSE:NOA traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.92. 94,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.78. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$15.20 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

