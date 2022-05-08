North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at C$900,034.02.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,400.00.

TSE:NOA traded up C$0.46 on Friday, reaching C$15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.20 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.78.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

